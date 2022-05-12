Video: Person rescued from burning car in Vallejo

New video shows a hectic scene late Wednesday night of people rescuing a person from a burning car in Vallejo.

KTVU arrived at Sonoma Boulevard to witness a car engulfed in flames and people shouting: "There's a guy inside? Yes! Can y'all get him out? Is he stuck?"



Firefighters, police, and bystanders worked hard to get the person out as intense flames licked at the car.

It's unclear at this point if the person was hurt and if so, how badly.

Calls to the fire department were not immediately returned.