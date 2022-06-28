Video shows bear breaking into prescription disposal bin

After a bear broke into a safe prescription disposal bin on Monday night in Mammoth Lakes, authorities reminded the public to ensure their medications are disposed of properly.

On Tuesday morning, the Mammoth Lakes Police Department released a video of the bear sifting through the disposal bin. The bin is located outside the police department headquarters.

"We are asking the public's assistance in helping us to identify a suspect who broke into our safe prescription disposal bin last night!" joked the department in a Facebook post.

In the same post, the department also reminded people to dispose of their medications completely and safely, noting the bear luckily did not ingest any medication.

"Please be sure that your medications leave the chute and drop to the bottom when using our collection site," the post continued. "Luckily this big guy or gal walked away without eating anything!!"