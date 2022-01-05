Video shows missing Florida woman swimming in Wekiva River, deputies say

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for any leads into the disappearance of a woman last month.

Investigators said a video and two photographs taken by hikers in mid-December show Paola Marie Miranda-Rosa, 31, swimming in the Wekiva River. The Sheriff's Office on Wednesday released the images and confirmed that family members of Miranda-Rosa positively identified her as being the person in the video.

Miranda-Rosa was last seen on Dec. 17. Her car was found at Wekiwa Springs State Park.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, along with eight marine deputies, were back at the Wekiwa Springs State Park searching the area on Thursday.

"The Sheriff has acquired a Zistos Portable Underwater Video Camera System to help search the area of the river where Paola was last seen. This equipment is a high-intensity camera system with lights. It has the capability to see into hard-to-reach areas that cannot be explored by standard scuba equipment," the agency said.

Members of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office will be searching approximately four-and-a-half miles up and down the river using this state-of-the-art equipment.

"We also continue to work in conjunction with The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on tips that develop in their jurisdiction with our detectives here in Osceola County," the agency said.

Anyone with information is asked to call at 407-348-2222 or dial 911.

