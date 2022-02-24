Video shows moments leading up to deadly Pleasanton police shooting

Newly released police video shows another perspective of the deadly shooting of an allegedly armed man by Pleasanton police.

On Feb. 17 at around 11:51 a.m. a woman called 911 to report a domestic violence incident involving her boyfriend.

Recorded audio of the 911 call was also released in which the victim can be heard recounting what had allegedly occurred hours earlier. The victim tells the police dispatcher over the audio that the suspect had previously assaulted her, and she filed a restraining order, but rescinded it.

The woman then tells the dispatcher about the latest incident in which the suspect allegedly covered her face with a pillow, pushed her, and pulled her hair.

"He wouldn't let me leave my room," the woman told the dispatcher. Adding, "That was the reason I couldn't call."

Officers responded to a complex on Willow Road and were able to make contact with the woman who was in a safe location.

Officers then went to the woman's apartment unit where officers tried to make contact with the suspect, identified as 33-year-old San Jose resident Cody Chavez, but he would not come out.

Authorities said officers knew Chavez was inside the unit because they could see him looking out of the window. Officers negotiated with the suspect for hours to exit the residence, but he refused, authorities said.

Chavez stopped communicating with crisis negotiators and that's when officers devised a plan to send a robot into the home. To no avail, Chavez still did not leave the residents.

Officers then broke a window and that's when Chavez exited the home with a knife in his hand, investigators said.

Footage from officers' body-worn cameras shows the moment officers bust the window and Chavez comes out of the apartment. Though the knife Chavez was allegedly holding cannot be seen in the body camera footage, he appears to be holding one in drone footage that was released.

He also appears to charge at officers. Investigators said that's when two of them discharged their weapons. Those involved officers were identified as Officer Brian Jewell, who's been with Pleasanton PD for four years, and Mario Guillermo, a seven-year veteran with the department.