Pleasanton police fatally shoot man armed with knife after domestic violence call

A domestic violence call turned deadly after police fatally shot a man who was allegedly armed with a knife at a Pleasanton apartment complex Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The scene unfolded at a complex in the area of Owens Drive and Willow Road after a woman called 911 to report a domestic violence incident around 11:51 a.m., said Erik Silacci with the Pleasanton Police Department.

Silacci said when officers responded to the home, a man inside refused to come out. Authorities said the man was barricaded inside the residence for several hours as they tried to negotiate with the him to exit.

A witness described to KTVU the large scene and said officers had been there for at least three hours.

"I guess they got tired of waiting for him to come out, so they went ahead and broke the windows," the witness said. "The guy came out — he only had a knife — and they blasted him soon as he came out."

Silacci confirmed that the man exited the residence around 3:39 p.m. with a knife. At some point, two officers discharged their weapons. Those involved officers were not hurt during the incident. Authorities are not yet releasing their identities.

Officials have not said what caused officers to fire their weapons, but the Alameda County District Attorney's Office is investigating what led up to the shooting.

The deceased man's identity has not yet been released.