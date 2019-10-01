VIDEO: Suspect tries to haul off coin machine at Concord car wash

Concord police are looking for a suspect caught on video trying to haul off a coin machine at a car wash.

It happened last Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m. at a carwash on Matheson Road.

Surveillance video captured the suspect's failed attempts to steal the machine. In the video, he's wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt to hide his face and parked at the entrance of the car wash.

He then appears to chain the coin machine to the back of the pickup truck and tries to pull the machine out, but it doesn't work.

His persistence doesn't wear off until about the fourth try when he eventually gave up and left.

Police ran the license plate seen in the video and found the truck was reported stolen from a nearby neighborhood that same morning.

The pickup truck is described as a black 2000 Toyota Tacoma with the license plate number 01295Z1.

The suspect and the truck are still outstanding. Anyone who spots the vehicle should contact the Concord Police Department at 925-671-3333.

