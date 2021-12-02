Video: Tourists' car burglarized in San Francisco's Chinatown

Surveillance video obtained by KTVU shows yet another car burglary, this time in San Francisco’s Chinatown. The victims are a family visiting the city from Atlanta.

The video shows a silver car pulling up to a Ford Escape parked near Grant Avenue and Washington Street shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

A man gets out, breaks the back window of the Ford, grabs a bag and puts it in the silver car. He then broke a second window and stole more property. The silver car then takes off.

"We had our bags, unfortunately in the car," one of the victims told KTVU as she prepared to board a flight from San Francisco International Airport to Atlanta. "It was totally my fault. I left my bags in the car."

She says she dropped off the Ford Escape with the rental agency at the airport and that a worker there told her they have five cars a day that are returned with broken windows as a result of burglaries.

She says the thief stole three bags. Among the items stolen were a laptop computer, jewelry and medication. She says a stolen iPad was tracked to Oakland. San Francisco police arrived to take a report.

"The police could not have been nicer," she said. "And the store owners were wonderful. They immediately came out and shared the footage with the police."

She said she slept only two hours overnight, upset about the unsettling way her family’s 10-day visit to San Francisco came to a close.

"It’s not like these things can be replaced, but it’s just not a very pleasant way to end the trip," she said.