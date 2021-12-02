Councilwoman wants to offer $50K for officers to work in Oakland

The city of Oakland wants to hire more police officers – as the city faces a surge in violent crime.

On Thursday, Council President Pro Tem Sheng Thao announced a new hiring incentive proposal that would offer $50,000 cash – to experienced officers who want to work for the Oakland Police Department.

Oakland now has 60 vacant police officer positions; a number that Thao, who is running for mayor, calls unacceptable. Oakland businesses have been hit by groups of armed robbers recently and the city is reeling from 127 homicides this year.

"We are in a public safety emergency right now," Thao said. "It feels like every day we face a new senseless tragedy. And at the same time our police force does not have the resources to adequately serve our community."

Thao introduced a new legislation proposal meant to speed up the recruitment process and fill those vacant positions by offering cash bonuses. She is also calling for the city to partner with a hiring agency to do a nationwide recruitment.

"These officers are what we call ‘lateral officers’ are not rookies," she said at a Zoom news conference. "Unlike graduates from traditional academies these officers are already experienced and ready to hit the streets as a patrol officers. Under my plan these lateral officers would receive a $50,000-hiring bonus to come to Oakland."

To retain these hires, any officer who leaves before five years would have to pay back the prorated amount of the full bonus.

Anyone who leaves before 18 months must pay back the entire amount.

The goal is to improve the department’s 911 response time, increase visibility, and expand the ceasefire program.

In September, Thao was one of six councilmembers to only fund four police academies over two years. She has since changed her mind.

Pastor Billy Dixon Jr who works with the anti-violence Ceasefire program said that the money will be "an added bonus to the city of Oakland to really put people in position to patrol our streets."

Thao’s plan will be brought before the city council at a meeting on Dec. 7.