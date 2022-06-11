Vigil for 14-year-old friends killed in California ATV accident

Hundreds of people gathered in Solano County to pay tribute to two 14-year-old boys who were killed in an ATV crash.

The candlelight vigil on Friday was in honor of Michael Bazan and Noah Lichwa.

The California Highway Patrol said they were killed Thursday when their All-Terrain Vehicle veered off a roadway and crashed into a tree near the town of Winters, Calif, near Vacaville. A 15-year-old suffered minor injuries .

A family member said he wanted to keep focus on how the boys lived.

"We just want to keep him in prayer," Raul Castillo said. "And remember how he lived not how he died."

Michael was a regular customer at one barber shop in town.

The owners of that shop are now donating part of their profits to the teenager's family.

"He made an impact on my life," said Miguel Fierros, the owner of Elevate Barbershop. "It's the least I could do. I'm sorry for their loss. My condolences go out to all the families, I just happened to have that bond with Michael."

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash."

But they do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role.

