Vigil held for Merced family who were kidnapped and killed

Grieving family members spoke about their loss at a candlelight vigil to honor 8 month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents, Jasleen Kaur and Jasdeep Singh, and uncle Amandeep Singh. The four family members were kidnapped and killed. The crime that has shaken this close-knit community in Merced.

"Our family just lost four precious family souls today and we are shattered," said a close cousin of the brothers.

A teddy bear and other stuffed animals were placed by a picture of Aroohi. People lit candles and prayed with members of the Sikh community and other faith leaders.

Family members called the death of their loved ones a nightmare. They also thanked those who attended the vigil for their comfort and support.

MORE: Body language analyzed while slain Merced family kidnapped

Matthew Serratto, the mayor of Merced, said his message for the community is "we will protect you." He said, "We are going to channel the anger, we are going to channel the pain, we are going to channel the sadness into more love."

There will be four consecutive nights of vigils in downtown Merced to honor the family.