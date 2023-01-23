Vigil held in Monterey Park to honor shooting victims

Dozens of people gathered in Monterey Park tonight for a candlelight vigil to honor the 11 people who were shot to death Saturday night.

"We need to know that this is not normal! This cannot be normal!" said an elderly woman speaking to the crowd through a megaphone.

It’s the deadliest mass shooting in Los Angeles County history. Monday night, people gathered in Monterey Park, bringing candles and flowers, to remember those who tragically lost their lives.

"At the end of the day, it truly should be about the victims and their families. And the support and love, our prayers, our thoughts, should be with all of them as we move forward," said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna.

Investigators say 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, walked into a dance studio, shot and killed 11 people, all of them Asian. Police found Tran a few hours later in Torrance, sitting in a truck where they say he died by suicide.

"Within a day they were able to identify and secure the shooter quickly without causing more harm to our community. I’m grateful to the medical personnel L.A. USC Medical Center and other nearby hospitals for continuing to those that were injured," said Hilda Solis, L.A. County Board of Supervisors, 1st Dist.

"Some are incubated. Some are worried about their medical bills. Some are worried if they can get their job back and we in the community have to really help them," said Rep. Judy Chu, Former Monterey Park Mayor.

Tran’s home was searched Sunday night in Hemet, which is about an hour away from Monterey Park in Riverside County.

"We recovered one .308 caliber rifle. Numerous electronic devices such as cell phones, computers etc. Items that lead us to believe the suspect was manufacturing homemade firearm suppressers," said Sheriff Luna.

Sheriff Luna also says Tran had hundreds of rounds of ammunition in his home. Now Monterey Police say they’re focused on being present for the community as they mourn.

"My focus now is the safety of our community in Monterey Park. We have a lot of events that are coming up in the next few weeks. One tonight. My officers are dedicated to make sure that everyone who comes to our city, all the residents that want to come out to grieve, are safe," said Scott Weise, Monterey Park Police Chief.