Virginia moves closer to ending capital punishment as state House votes to abolish death penalty
RICHMOND, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Virginia moves another step closer to ending capital punishment as state House votes to abolish death penalty.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
RICHMOND, VA - FEBRUARY 09: A view of the Virginia State Capitol, February 9, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)