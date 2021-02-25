Voices for Change returns this Sunday on KTVU

article

"Voices for Change" returns this Sunday morning at 9:30AM on KTVU. Host Greg Lee continues important discussions about racial equity and social justice. The public affairs-style show welcomes experts and changemakers to dig deeper into the pressing issues of the moment.

In this first show back, we will address healthcare disparities laid bare by the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only are minority communities disproportionately impacted by infections and serious outcomes, now we’re seeing Blacks and Latinos getting vaccinated at a much lower rate. Two doctors on the front line of equitable delivery will address the factors contributing to this trend and what needs to change.

We will also discuss the rise in violence against members of the Asian American-Pacific Islander community during the pandemic.

As Black History month comes to a close, we’ll celebrate the state’s first Black Secretary of State. Dr. Shirley Weber shares what has led her to this historic appointment and what she plans to do to ensure voting rights are protected.