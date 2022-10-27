Volunteers build massive haunted mansion in San Jose neighborhood

In just a few days, thousands will line up outside a San Jose "mansion" for the scare of a lifetime.

The Boo Crew, a group of volunteer builders, constructed a massive haunted mansion a residential neighborhood on Church Drive.

"It's a three and a half month journey building, about two months planning," said Bob Schiro, who organizes the group each year.

For years Schiro and his boo crew have been trying to out-do themselves.

Once, there was a hotel here. And there have been castles, mining towns, and even Indiana Jones' Temple of Doom. But the pandemic brought everything to a halt until now.

"It feels like getting back on the horse. It feels right. It just feels perfectly normal again," said Schiro.

Everything is over the top, from the scale of the haunted house to the donated victorian furnishings.

"I joke around it's like a Halloween god that comes out every time we pick a theme. Whatever we need it just shows up from different people," said Schiro.

The Boo Crew is made up of not just carpenters, but lawyers and a software trainer too.

"Just to be part of this and do things I've never done before, it's awesome," says Boo Crew member Patrick Kneeland.

It's a neighborhood affair that brings the community together.

"COVID has just really put a strain on so many families and people and having this back is just wonderful for us," says neighbor Deanne Hennessy.

The fire department even lended a helping hand, adding a topper to this mysterious mansion.

There's still a lot of work to do before the doors open to the public.

"Now it's crunch time. We've got a lot of loose ends. But gor the next three days we work very hard, 12, 14 hours a day together to complete what we've started," says Schiro.

The event is free, but those who wish to support Boo Crew movement can do so through the group's GoFundMe page.

The haunted mansion is open on Halloween and the day after.