Volunteers pitch in for Salvation Army holiday meals

The Christmas spirit was alive and well inside the San Francisco Salvation Army.

Hundreds of volunteers gathered to package holiday meals for some 4,000 seniors who were physically unable to leave their homes.

The meals included ham, vegetables and mashed potatoes.

Volunteers came from as faraway as Germany to help.

KTVU reporter Leigh Martinez talked to some tourists from Germany, who heard about the event, and felt the need to participate.

The project is one of the more popular events hosted by the Salvation Army each year.

The Salvation Army said that unfortunately, kettle donations were down this year, and the administrators are hoping the community will come through, and drop off more, end-of-the-year donations.