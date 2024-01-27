Wager between U.S. Reps. Pelosi, Dingell placed over 49ers-Lions game

Two politicians are throwing their hat into the ring over the upcoming NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions.

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) have placed a friendly wager on Sunday's game.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 30: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., conducts her weekly news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center where she discussed the vote on the infrastructure bill on Thursday, September 30, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Should the Niners win, the Southeast Michigan congresswoman will send Pelosi's office a variety of Sanders Candy, a sweet chocolate treat native to Detroit. In turn, should the Lions win, the San Francisco representative will send Dingell's office a variety of See's Candies and Ghiradelli chocolates, California favorites.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ SAN FRANCISCO - MAY 12 : San Francisco landmark Ghirardelli Square is seen May 12, 2003 in San Francisco, California. The historic complex is reportedly on the market for $30 million. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

"This season, our 49ers have played dazzling, dynamic, determined and dominant football," Pelosi said in a statement. "There’s no question that tomorrow, after we take down the Lions, San Francisco will once again claim our rightful place in the Super Bowl. And when we hoist the Lombardi Trophy, lighting up Las Vegas in red and gold, victory will taste even sweeter as I enjoy Detroit’s finest dark chocolates courtesy of Congresswoman Dingell."

"The Lions have played with grit and determination all season, and are on a historic run," Dingell said in her statement. "Our fans are the most loyal fans around, and many have been waiting for this their entire lives. I’m looking forward to the Lions making it to the Super Bowl for the first time ever with a hard-earned win in San Francisco and will enjoy watching the Super Bowl game with See’s Candies and Ghirardelli from Speaker Pelosi. If the 49ers do win, I’ll be happy to share the best chocolate in the country made here in Michigan with her."

Despite the two teams not being exact rivals, history is there, going back nearly 70 years, when the 49ers lost to the Lions at Kezar Stadium, the Niners' old stomping ground.

The two teams faced each other again in the playoffs in 1983, with the Niners winning in a tight game: 24-23. Sunday makes for the team's third postseason match-up at Levi's Stadium.