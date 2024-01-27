49ers superfans remember 1957 disappointment against Lions

The San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions aren't exactly rivals, but they do have a history going back decades.

In the regular season, the 49ers have a 39-28-1 edge over the Lions. But when it comes to the postseason, the teams are evenly split.

Going back to 1957, at Kezar Stadium, Detroit traveled to San Francisco for their first ever playoff meeting.

Superfan Martin Jacobs was there, working as a vendor for the stadium.

"It left a deep scar in me all these years," he said.

San Francisco went up 27-7 in the third quarter. At quarterback, Y.A. Tittle for the 49ers and Tobin Rote for the Lions. It seems Kezar Stadium would prepare to host the NFL Championship, welcoming the Cleveland Browns.

"You could buy tickets to see the Cleveland Browns play here the following week for the championship," said Jacobs. "The line was a mile long outside the stadium buying the tickets. I have an original unused ticket because we never played the Cleveland Browns."

A combination of late interceptions, a crumbling defense and a bit of a cocky attitude cost San Francisco the game. Angus Macfarlane remembers watching the game as a 10-year-old boy. His mother managed to get him a ticket, only to see Detroit's quarterback lead the charge to score 24 unanswered points and win the game 31-27.

"Oh yeah, I hated Tobin Rote," said Macfarlane. "That was all his fault. He created that disaster. It was the last game of the season and it was the first season that I became fully aware of football, it's positive aspects, the fun parts to watch and he just ruined it for me."

At the time, the NFL didn't always broadcast home games to the market. Therefore, the only way to watch, was in person. Photos show people sitting on the roof of homes to get the view.

The Detroit Lions have not won a playoff game away from home since. Historians say Kezar Stadium is now a much different place.

"The original stadium which seated 60,000 fans was demolished in the late 1980s," said Daniel Montes with the San Francisco Recs and Park department.

"The stadium was rebuilt on a much smaller scale. The new version today sits about 10,000.

The 49ers saw the Lions in the playoffs again in 1983 and won 24-23, after a missed, potentially game-winning field goal in the final seconds. Sunday will be the third postseason match-up, this time, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

The decades-long superfans think the Red and Gold have a shot.

"I almost feel to the point where we're gonna blow out the lions," said Jacobs.

"I'm hopeful,"said Mcfarlane.