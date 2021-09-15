Walnut Creek officer honored after saving elderly man who crashed SUV into in pool

A police officer in Walnut Creek is being honored Thursday for saving a 79-year-old driver who crashed his SUV through a backyard fence and landed in a swimming pool.

Officer Michael Czyz was first to arrive on the scene Aug. 18 after police received a report of a vehicle that drove through a fence of a residence and into the pool.

Czyz jumped in the water, pulled the man out, and gave him CPR until an ambulance arrived.

"I held onto him, pull him out," Czyz said at the time. "I knew at that point he had been underwater for some time, so I started CPR, chest compressions, and after some time, he started to show some signs of coming to."

The officer has been with Walnut Creek police for about four years but said this was the first he has saved someone while on the job.

