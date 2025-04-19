Expand / Collapse search

Driver killed in early morning crash in Walnut Creek

By
Published  April 19, 2025 10:36pm PDT
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Police are investigating after a driver was killed when he crashed in the early hours of Saturday in Walnut Creek. 

The crash, involving a Tesla, occurred around 2:40 a.m. on Ygnacio Valley Road when the driver struck a tree just west of North Main Street. 

Officials said the driver died at the scene. No other occupants were inside the car.

The driver was identified as an adult male.

The Walnut Creek Police Department declined to release any more information about the victim or the nature of the crash until the victim's family are notified.

Featured

4 teens killed, 2 injured when car crashes into tree in Marin County
article

4 teens killed, 2 injured when car crashes into tree in Marin County

Four teenagers were killed in a car accident Friday evening when they crashed into a tree in rural West Marin. 

Crime and Public SafetyWalnut Creek