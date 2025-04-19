Driver killed in early morning crash in Walnut Creek

Police are investigating after a driver was killed when he crashed in the early hours of Saturday in Walnut Creek.

The crash, involving a Tesla, occurred around 2:40 a.m. on Ygnacio Valley Road when the driver struck a tree just west of North Main Street.

Officials said the driver died at the scene. No other occupants were inside the car.

The driver was identified as an adult male.

The Walnut Creek Police Department declined to release any more information about the victim or the nature of the crash until the victim's family are notified.