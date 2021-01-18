Expand / Collapse search
Walt Disney World says they will not sell new annual passes

By AP Staff
Published 
Updated 3 hours ago
Disney
Associated Press
article

ORLANDO, Fla. - Looking to buy an annual pass at Walt Disney World? You’re out of luck unless you’re a current passholder. The Florida theme park said it will renew passes for current owners, but won’t sell new ones.

The announcement comes as the Disneyland California theme park halted its annual pass program entirely. Disneyland made the announcement earlier this week after it allowed county health officials to use its parking lot for a large-scale coronavirus vaccination site.

In Florida, "the Most Magical Place on Earth" reopened in July after nearly four months with new rules in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 including mandatory masks and social distancing.

California’s Disneyland closed in March and has not reopened since because coronavirus metrics in the county where the park is located have not declined to the levels required by the state.

Disney officials would not say how many people hold these passes or how much the move will cost the company, adding it would begin issuing pro-rated refunds to eligible passholders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.