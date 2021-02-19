Walt Disney World unveils plans for 50th anniversary celebration

article

Walt Disney World has announced the first of its plans to celebrate its upcoming 50th anniversary.

Starting October 1, Walt Disney World will throw "The World’s Most Magical Celebration" that will last 18 months.

Disney World opened to the public Oct. 1, 1971.

According to Disney Parks Blog, there will be new experiences at all four theme parks to mark the major milestone.

"This milestone is such a big deal, we’ve even coined a new word – "EARidescence" – to describe what you’ll see when you visit. Our Disney teams are creating all sorts of new decorations that will shimmer and sparkle all day and into the night."

The centerpiece of the Magic Kingdom, Cinderella's Castle, will get lighting enhancements that will truly make it magical.

"The entire castle will shimmer with pearls and jewels, and the turrets and towers will be wrapped in iridescent gold and royal blue ribbons," said George Adams, Walt Disney Imagineering. "Above the castle gate, a 50th-anniversary crest will warmly welcome guests to join the festivities."

Magical fireflies will inhabit the Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and special new touches coming to life on the Hollywood Tower Hotel at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

At EPCOT, new lights will shine across the reflective panels of Spaceship Earth that will resemble stars in the sky. The new lighting will remain permanently past the 50th celebration.

"At night, our four park icons … are going to come to life with a magical iridescent glow, covered in pixie dust, that we call the beacons of magic," said Dana Carlson, associate broadcast producer with Disney Live Entertainment.

And let's not forget Mickey and Minnie Mouse! The beloved characters will get sparkling new looks, dressed in custom-made fashions of EARidescent fabric with gold highlights.

More plans for the 50th anniversary will be revealed in the future.

