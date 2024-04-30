Grenade brought to Novato High for history lesson causes lockdown

article

A guest speaker who brought in a grenade for a history class at Novato High School prompted a shelter-in-place for the school, according to the Novato Police Department.

Police sent out an alert saying that about 11 a.m., police arrived at the high school after someone at school had called in a possible explosive device.

Police figured out that the guest had brought in the grenade to talk about their war experience.

An inactive grenade brought to a Novato school by a guest for a history lesson prompted a lockdown at the school on April 30, 2024.

Police soon deemed the school safe and there was no threat to students or staff.

A student called KTVU to say that the guest was a Vietnam War veteran, and someone had placed the grenade into a student's backpack, which is what caused the lockdown.

The student sent in photos of the grenade on the asphalt at the school. It wasn't entirely clear how it got there.