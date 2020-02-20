Expand / Collapse search

Warriors: Injury sidelines Klay Thompson for remainder of season

By Andre Torrez
Published 
Klay Thompson
KTVU FOX 2
article

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Toronto Raptors in the first half during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO - The waiting is the hardest part and for Warriors fans, they'll be waiting a little longer for Klay Thompson to grace the basketball court. 

The guard who suffered a torn ACL during Game 6 of the NBA Finals last summer was recently re-evaluated, but will not be back this season the team confirmed on Thursday. 

However, all hope is not lost. Thompson's evaluation and rehabilitation shows he's making "good progress" and is said to be on the right track. 

Thompson is expected to return to the team's 2020-21 training camp, which begins in late September. 

Rehab might not be all that bad. You've probably seen some of Thompson's therapy sessions with Rocco the bulldog as documented on Instagram. 