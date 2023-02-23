Washington DC-bound flight forced to divert after passenger reportedly tried to breach cockpit

An American Airlines flight bound for Washington, D.C., had to divert to Raleigh, North Carolina, due to a "disruptive passenger" on board, officials said Wednesday.

Agents from the FBI's Charlotte field office responded to Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) and removed the unruly traveler from the flight.

Reports indicated that the airplane's pilot put out an emergency alert for someone attempting to breach the cockpit of the aircraft.

The passenger, identified as Tiffany Miles, was initially charged with a misdemeanor related to the incident. According to authorities in North Carolina, those charges were later dismissed after a "review of eyewitness statements, plus in-depth consultation with the Wake County District Attorney, RDU law enforcement."

RDU officials add that, despite the dismissal of the charges, federal agencies could take further action on the passenger.

Envoy Air Flight 3444 originally took off from Jacksonville, Florida, at 2:32 p.m. and landed in Raleigh at 3:41 p.m., according to FlightAware. The plane stayed in Raleigh for two hours before taking off for Washington, D.C. at 5:40 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued an 11-minute ground stop and had to pause some flights on the East Coast that had Raleigh-Durham International Airport as their destination.