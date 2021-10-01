WATCH: Alligator rushes out of water, steals Florida boy's fish and pole

A hungry alligator just couldn't help itself and decided to snatch a little Florida boy's catch while he was fishing with his dad.

In a video posted to Facebook, Sean McMahon says he was fishing in his backyard in Palm Coast with his 7-year-old son Dawson.

The little fisherman is pulling his hardest to reel in the big bass.

"It's alright, buddy. Keep going," his dad.

"He's a fighter," Dawson says.

As the boy reeled in a bass and finally pulled it on land, the alligator rushes out of the water and grabs it! The gator even took the boy's fishing pole with it!

"Dawson caught a bass tonight and out of nowhere an alligator came up, ate the bass and ripped his pole into the water!" McMahon wrote.

No one was injured and the alligator swam away with a full tummy of fish.

