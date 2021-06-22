More than 20 cows escape meat house in Pico Rivera, 1 person hurt

One person is hurt after more than 20 cows escaped from a meat house in Pico Rivera Tuesday night.

The runaway cows prompted a police scene at a culdesac near Beverly Road and Durfee Avenue. The injured person was taken to the hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies say.

No other injuries were reported in the bizarre incident.

