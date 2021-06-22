Expand / Collapse search

More than 20 cows escape meat house in Pico Rivera, 1 person hurt

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
News
FOX 11

A group of cows was on the loose in Pico Rivera, prompting a police scene in the area.

PICO RIVERA, Calif. - One person is hurt after more than 20 cows escaped from a meat house in Pico Rivera Tuesday night.

The runaway cows prompted a police scene at a culdesac near Beverly Road and Durfee Avenue. The injured person was taken to the hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies say.

No other injuries were reported in the bizarre incident.

