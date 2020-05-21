WATCH: Man captures video of coyote chasing after his dogs in SoCal park

A Southern California man captured video of a coyote chasing his dogs in a park.

There has been an uptick in reports of wildlife out in the open during shelter-in-place orders.

Earlier this week, Brian Sardo was letting his dogs run around a popular Chula Vista Park when the unwanted guest showed up in the middle of the afternoon.

"And start letting the dogs running around. And then I noticed that there were four dogs on the field. I realized, 'Where did the other dog come from?' And I was like, 'That's not a dog. It's a coyote," said Sardo.

Luckily none of the animals were hurt.

Animal Control said the coyotes are usually timid when they see people and they just run away.

However, it says the sighing isn't much of a surprise given that coyotes have had so much access to open space.