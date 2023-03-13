Watch this toddler show off his mad skateboard skills

An adorable toddler skateboarded like a pro while on a recent family vacation in Ventura, California.

California native Hannah Beaten, who lives in Queensland, Australia, with her husband and two children, captured this footage of her 19-month-old son Lennox riding a skateboard.

Speaking to Storyful, Beaten said Lennox has been skateboarding since before he could walk.

"He likes to copy his older brother. He recently started trying to stand up on the skateboards and will ride them every day now," she said.