Waymo expansion into San Mateo, Los Angeles counties gets approved

Autonomous vehicle company Waymo won approval to expand its driverless taxis into San Mateo and Los Angeles counties after having its application briefly suspended by the California Public Utilities Commission.

The expansion was approved Friday and is effective immediately.

Waymo's expansion request was previously suspended in February after a cyclist was injured in San Francisco and because of concerns raised by local leaders.

The Mountain View-based company had only been approved by California authorities to operate in San Francisco County.

CPUC officials previously said this suspension would allow the company to have further discussions about what an expansion throughout the Peninsula and Southern California would look like.

CPUC officials said Waymo had updated its Passenger Safety Plan and expanded their operational design domain, allowing for its approval.

Waymo initially submitted its expansion request on Jan. 19 to the dismay of the City of South San Francisco, the County of San Mateo, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation, the San Francisco County Transportation Authority and the San Francisco Taxi Workers Alliance. They had lodged their opposition to state regulators.

However, Waymo also received support from over 80 organizations for its expansion into these areas.

In a response, Waymo argued that the opposing voices "failed to state a valid basis for protest" and that they "failed to identify any deficiencies in Waymo's updated PSP," among other things.

Waymo's updated safety plan includes new car features, including enhanced exterior lighting and partnerships with some public safety agencies.

"[CPUC] finds that Waymo has complied with the requirements of the Deployment Decision…Therefore, [CPUC] approves Waymo’s updated PSP and authorizes expansion of Waymo’s Driverless Deployment service to the areas of Los Angeles and the San Francisco Peninsula it has requested," the CPUC said in a statement.

State Sen. Dave Cortese (D-San Jose), released a statement regarding the expansion approval, saying "While we support the innovation of autonomous vehicle technology, it's crucial that regulation occurs at both state and local levels to maintain the public safety standards that California upholds for all vehicles on our roads…My bill isn't about eliminating state oversight but augmenting it with local expertise to protect pedestrians, school zones, cyclists, and other motorists."