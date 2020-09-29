Ways to support Glass Fire victims and North Bay rebuilding effort

article

A devastating wildfire has once again torn through Napa and Sonoma counties, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes.

While the scenes of burned-out houses and businesses have become unfortunately too familiar after years of recurring wildfires, that does not diminish the need for support among individuals, families and the community at large.

If you would like to support the rebuilding effort and provide relief to the North Bay, consider making a donation or volunteering with one of these organization.

Salvation Army (Del Oro division)

https://deloro.salvationarmy.org/del_oro/august-2020-wildfires

American Red Cross (donations)

Advertisement

https://www.redcross.org/donate/western-wildfires-donations.html/

American Red Cross (volunteer)

https://www.redcross.org/volunteer/become-a-volunteer/urgent-need-for-volunteers.html

American Red Cross (fundraise)

https://www.redcross.org/donations/ways-to-donate/peer-to-peer-fundraising.html

United Way of the Wine Country

https://unitedwaywinecountry.org/amplify-your-giving/

CA Fire Foundation’s “SAVE” Program

https://www.cafirefoundation.org/programs/supplying-aid-to-victims-of-emergency/

Global Giving “California Wildfire Relief Fund”

https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/california-wildfire-relief-fund/

Latino Community Foundation

https://latinocf.org/norcal-wildfire-relief-fund/

Napa Valley Community Foundation

https://www.napavalleycf.org/our-response-to-the-2020-napa-county-wildfires/