Ways you can help people of Ukraine

article

Russia's war against Ukraine has created a humanitarian crisis on a scale in Europe that has not been seen since World War Two.

Images of the conflict have shown apartment buildings, a maternity hospital and other places of refuge that have been damaged by Russian attacks. Thousands of people have been killed and nearly 3 million have become refugees since the invasion began last month.

In the face of so much destruction, many people are looking for ways to support Ukrainians.

Here are some of the major, trusted organizations that are involved in the relief effort.

American Red Cross

UNICEF

Nova Ukraine

World Central Kitchen

SEE ALSO: FOX Corp donates $1M to the American Red Cross for Ukraine relief efforts; how you can help

Advertisement

For more suggestions, look at Charity Navigator's site, which has a list of highly-rated organizations providing relief.