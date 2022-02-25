'We can't just stand and sit silently': Bay Area teacher helping friend in Ukraine
Olena, who is sheltering with her family in Kyiv, said at this point, she and her children have food and water, but that stores are running out of basics such as bread, eggs and butter.
Boycotting vodka: Here's what you should know as businesses dump the alcohol amid the Russian invasion
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, some businesses and bars in the U.S. are showing support for Ukraine by either stopping the sale of Russian vodka, or dumping out their vodka entirely. Here's what you should know about this symbolic act.
Column: Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko join fellow Ukrainian boxers in fight against Russian invasion
From Kyiv, Ukraine's mayor, Vitali Klitschko and his brother, Wladimir Klitschko, to two-time Olympic gold medalist Vasiliy Lomachenko, Ukraine's heavyweight boxers are joining the fight against the Russian invasion.
The Ukrainian soldiers who told a Russian warship to “go f--- yourself” while stationed on Snake Island are “alive and well,” despite previous reports that they were all killed, according to the Ukrainian Navy.
Russia-Ukraine updates: What to know as Ukrainian troops resist advance on key cities
There was a tense calm Monday in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, but explosions and gunfire were heard in embattled cities in eastern Ukraine as Russia's invasion met unexpectedly stiff resistance.
Ukraine latest: Putin puts Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on alert amid tensions with West
President Vladimir Putin's order raises the threat that the tensions with the West over the invasion in Ukraine could lead to the use of nuclear weapons.
Elon Musk says his Starlink internet is ‘now active’ in Ukraine
A top Ukrainian official lamented that while Elon Musk was trying to “colonize Mars,” Russia was trying to occupy the country. Hours later, the tech billionaire responded to say Starlink had been activated in the area.
Bay Area rallies against Russian invasion of Ukraine: 'I'm scared of nuclear war'
The Bay Area showed support for Ukraine on Saturday, as they gathered in San Francisco for the largest rally of its kind to date.
Ukraine latest: West to impose Russian SWIFT bans; gas pipeline blown up in Kharkiv
The United States, European Union and United Kingdom have agreed to put in place crippling sanctions on the Russian financial sector in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.
Street fighting underway in Kyiv; people urged to seek shelter
Kyiv officials are warning residents that street fighting is underway against Russian forces, and they are urging people to seek shelter.
Ukrainian-owned SF restaurant receives social media threats
A Ukrainian-owned restaurant in San Francisco received threats on social media this week, but offline, an uptick in business from locals showing support for Ukraine amid violence from the Russian military invasion.
Ukrainian visiting scholar deeply concerned about loved ones back home as tensions mount
The sights and sounds of war are move terrifying when it’s personal.
Ukraine crisis: How you can help
As Russian forces continue their full-scale invasion on Ukraine, here are some ways Americans can help the Ukrainian people.
Ukrainian marine sacrifices himself to blow up bridge, Ukrainian Military says
The Ukrainian military has released a statement thanking a marine for allegedly sacrificing himself in order to demolish a bridge that would allow Russian tanks to advance.
Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian forces head toward Kyiv
Invading Russian forces are closing in on Ukraine’s capital, in an apparent encircling movement after a barrage of airstrikes on cities and military bases around the country.
Russia-Ukraine Crisis: US, Europe agree to freeze assets of Russia’s Putin, Lavrov
The EU’s unanimous decision, part of a broader sanctions package, indicated that Western powers are moving toward unprecedented measures to try to force Putin to stop the brutal invasion of Russia’s neighbor and from unleashing a major war in Europe.
Who is the 'Ghost of Kyiv'? Tale of Ukrainian fighter pilot trends on social media
Videos of a jet flying over Ukraine have social media buzzing about unconfirmed claims that a fighter pilot called the “Ghost of Kyiv” took down six Russian jets.
NATO to send troops to defend allies after Russia invades Ukraine; first-ever use of response force
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg did not say how many troops would be sent or where they might go, but he did confirm that the move would involve land, sea and air power.
$4 gas could morph to $5 following Russian invasion of Ukraine
Prices at gas pumps across the nation are projected to rise between 20 and 30 cents for motorists, or more, driven by surging crude oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine.