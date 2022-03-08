FOX Corp donates $1M to the American Red Cross for Ukraine relief efforts; how you can help

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A truck is parked at the logistics center of the German Red Cross and is being loaded with relief supplies by employees. The relief supplies are being trucked to Poland, where they will be distributed to Ukrainians fleeing their homes as well as to people in Ukraine itself. ((Photo by Annette Riedl/picture alliance via Getty Images))

As the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its second week, Europe's worst refugee crisis since World War II is growing even more severe.

The Red Cross is working around the clock to provide critical aid, medical and mental health support to those fleeing and seeking safety in neighboring countries. You can join FOX in support of the nonprofit’s efforts in this tremendous time of need.

"We are deeply saddened to witness the horrific devastation and humanitarian crisis occurring in Ukraine," FOX CEO Lachlan Murdoch wrote in a letter to employees. "Scenes of families fleeing from their homes and the loss of innocent lives are difficult to watch and beyond tragic."

FOX Corporation has already donated $1 million to the American Red Cross to support their mission to provide aid and resources including water, medical supplies, housing support and more to the most vulnerable — both within Ukraine and for those who have been forced to leave their homes. FOX is also matching employees’ donations up to $1,000 per person.

You can join FOX in supporting the Red Cross’ relief efforts by making a donation at redcross.org/foxforward.

"We’ve seen an outpouring of support from the American public wanting to help with the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. To assist the American Red Cross in this effort, financial contributions are the best way to support the needs of this ongoing crisis. Your donation could support immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery or other critical humanitarian services both in Ukraine and surrounding countries," offered Emily Osment, an American Red Cross Global spokesperson. "We ask that you please do not send in-kind goods such as food, clothing, blankets or toys as these items can be difficult to manage on the ground. All money raised through the American Red Cross will enable the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to respond to the humanitarian needs generated by this crisis."

As of March 8, U.N. officials are reporting that 2 million people have fled Ukraine. Countless more are displaced within the country itself.

Over the past week, Red Cross teams in Ukraine have distributed dozens of tons of food, hygiene, medical and other supplies, provided first aid training to thousands of people in metro stations and bomb shelters and helped complete evacuations for those with disabilities.

Red Cross teams in neighboring countries are also distributing countless supplies, preparing shelters for refugees and providing mental and emotional support.

You can learn more about the Red Cross’ continued efforts here.

LINK: To make a donation to help, visit redcross.org/foxforward.

