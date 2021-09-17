'We are tired:' Hundreds of East Bay doctors plead residents to get vaccinated

Hundreds of doctors in the East Bay are coming together to send a message to people who are not vaccinated.

In an open letter, over 400 physicians of the Alameda Contra Costa Medical Association are urging residents to get vaccinated.

"We are tired," says Suparna Dutta, MD, President of the ACCMA and a cosigner of the letter. "We have been on the front lines for more than 18 months and we are tired of the suffering and pain and death we have experienced from COVID. We can stop this cycle of suffering by getting vaccinated."

According to the ACCMA website, nearly 90% of eligible East Bay residents have gotten at least one dose of vaccine, and about 75% are full vaccinated. Despite these relatively high rates, the East Bay region is still susceptible. Over the last couple of months, Alameda and Contra Costa Counties saw a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations from the delta variant.

"We are not asking our patients to do anything we haven’t done ourselves," said Doctor Dutta. "The data shows that vaccines are well tested, very safe and highly effective."

ACCMA says COVID-19 has infected over 205,000 residents in Alameda and Contra Costa Counties and claimed 2,234 lives so far. There has been disproportionate impact on lower income residents and communities of color.

The plea from doctors comes as local counties prepare for the implementation of the booster shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending vaccine booster shots for all Americans beginning Sept. 20. They believe it is necessary to combat the delta variant of the coronavirus.