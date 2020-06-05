'We see you': Mountain View police take a knee

article

Some Mountain View police officers took a knee this week and tweeted out a simple message. "We see you. We hear you. We are here with you."

As the world erupted in protests over the systemic issues of police brutality and the specific death of George Floyd of Minneapolis, some officers have been following in the footsteps of former 49ers quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, and kneeling as a sign of civil disobedience that racial inequality still exists.

On Thursday, Mountain View police pledged to "create a model of how to do this right, as human beings who have respect and empathy for one another."

The department now also has a dedicated web page speaking to its policing philosophy and procedures.

Police all over the country have been listening, too.

Santa Cruz Police Chief Andy Mills was among the first to take a knee during a community protest and the picture of him kneeling has been broadcast around the world.

Santa Cruz, California Police Chief Andy Mills takes a knee next to Santa Cruz Mayor Justin Cummings along with hundreds gathered on Pacific Avenue in downtown Santa Cruz on Saturday May 30, 2020 to honor the memory of George Floyd and bring attentio Expand

In Grand Junction, Colorado, the police chief there, Doug Shoemaker wrote, in part:

"To my fellow law enforcement brothers and sisters - if you’re not looking at how we can improve how we police, you’re not listening. Start conversations that lead to more than rhetoric. If you don’t have those relationships now, build them. Listen and then lead by example.

We have to look at everything all over again and make changes. We have a tremendous opportunity and responsibility to make something good out of this."