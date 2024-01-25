Expand / Collapse search

Weapon found on campus of Kennedy High School in Richmond

By KTVU Staff
Richmond
RICHMOND, Calif. - Authorities launched an investigation into the discovery of a weapon on a high school campus in Richmond on Thursday.

The West Contra Costa Unified School District said that a weapon was found at Kennedy High School, although the district did not specify the type of weapon located.

A safety investigations team was dispatched to the high school campus to conduct an investigation.

No further details were immediately available.
 