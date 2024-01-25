Weapon found on campus of Kennedy High School in Richmond
RICHMOND, Calif. - Authorities launched an investigation into the discovery of a weapon on a high school campus in Richmond on Thursday.
The West Contra Costa Unified School District said that a weapon was found at Kennedy High School, although the district did not specify the type of weapon located.
A safety investigations team was dispatched to the high school campus to conduct an investigation.
No further details were immediately available.