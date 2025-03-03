Weekend of dangerous surf leads to multiple water rescues, one death

A weekend of dangerous surf along the Bay Area coast led to multiple water rescues, including one that claimed the life of a man in Sonoma County.

A man standing on rocks was struck by a large wave and swept into the ocean around 10:45 a.m. Sunday morning near Gerstle Campground, between Jenner and Sea Ranch, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

A sheriff's helicopter crew retrieved him from the water and performed CPR, but he did not survive.

Emergency crews responded to a series of incidents as waves were projected to reach heights of up to 20 feet, prompting the National Weather Service to issue high surf and hazardous beach condition warnings, as well as a small craft advisory.

On Saturday, off Point Hercules, a Contra Costa County Sheriff's helicopter crew pulled two men from the rough waters.

Witnesses said the men, believed to be an elderly father and son, were aboard a small boat that capsized about 100 feet from shore.

"They were hovering over the water. You could see a tether kind of floating, and then I saw them pull a man up," said Jonah Norman, who witnessed the rescue.

Rodeo-Hercules Fire officials said both men were found clinging to pylons before being airlifted to safety.

Once on land, first responders performed CPR on one of the victims before both were rushed to the hospital. At last report, one man was in serious condition, while the other remained in critical condition.

In Santa Cruz County, heavy surf also prompted officials to close Capitola Beach and the wharf over the weekend after crews had to make several water rescues.



