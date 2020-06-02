'We're hungry for change:' Youth come out to protest death of George Floyd

article

Demonstrations were held across the Bay Area, carrying the message of bringing change to the way communities are policed.

Thousands of people were involved in two large and mostly peaceful demonstrations in the East Bay.

In Walnut Creek on Monday afternoon, a diverse crowd of people of all ages showed their support for the family of George Floyd. And they shared their calls to reform the justice system and change the way communities of color are treated and policed.

"I'm not here to antagonize," Elbert Wiltz said. "I'm not here to do anything but spread the truth."

She added that because of her skin color, she gets treated worse. "I feel like we've been treated unfair for 500 years."

Later in the day, there was a powerful, passionate youth-led demonstration in Oakland at Oakland Tech High School.

"Most of us here are young and hungry for change," said Josiah Jacobs, 19. "We want it now."

Advertisement

Josiah Jones, 19, speaks at Oakland Tech

In both Oakland and Walnut Creek, an 8 p.m. and. 6 p.m. curfew was in effect.

Police in both cities moved in to disperse the crowds at that time. Oakland police deployed tear gas. Some people were detained for staying out past the curfew. Some people were detained for staying out past the curfew.