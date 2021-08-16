West Contra Costa schools to serve as vaccination sites for students and family

Students in the West Contra Costa Unified School District are returning to class full-time, five days a week for the first time on Monday since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The district of 27,000 students has a new superintendent, Kenneth Chris Hurst, who will be at several campuses to say hello and welcome people back after the summer.

All students and staff at the district's 54 schools will be required to wear masks both indoors and outside - with the exception of when they're eating lunch.

And all of the district's teachers and staff must show proof they've received the COVID vaccine - or be willing to take weekly COVID tests.

In a video to the community, Hurst tressed the importance of vaccination - and the safety precautions the district is taking: "That's something I want to emphasize to the entire community, the importance of getting vaccinated.

Advertisement

The superintendent says several of the district's schools will serve as vaccination sites this week where students older than age 12 and their family members can get vaccinated on campus.