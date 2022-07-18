Expand / Collapse search

Whale carcass found in Pacifica near Sharp Park Beach

By KTVU Staff
A dead whale was found between Mori Point and Sharp Park Beach in Pacifica. 

The Marine Mammal Center first received reports of a whale carcass in "an advanced state of decomposition", Saturday, Giancarlo Rulli, Marketing and Communications Associate of the center, said. 

Staff from the California Academy of Sciences was on site Sunday to check if there would be a better location to conduct a necropsy or animal autopsy, Rulli said. 

The cause of death is unknown. 