BART mask mandate to expire Monday

Starting Monday, BART riders will no longer be required to wear a mask.

In April, BART officials voted to require face coverings temporarily, through July 18. So far, BART has not decided to extend the mandate.

According to BART, free masks are still available at station agent booths and from all safety staff. Right now, the CDC recommends that people wear masks indoors in public places in all Bay Area counties as the chance of infection remains high.

SEE ALSO: SFO International Terminal evacuated due to bomb threat, man detained

BART installed special air filters on all train cars, which are dense enough to trap the virus and provide an extra layer of protection to riders. Air is replaced every 70 seconds onboard cars mixing filtered air with fresh air, BART said.

In addition, all BART employees are fully vaccinated.