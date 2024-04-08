What Bay Area residents can expect to see from the solar eclipse

As millions of people will turn their heads to the sky Monday to get a look at the rare celestial event Bay Area residents can expect to see just 35% of the solar eclipse.

The good news is that the weather will be mostly clear and sunny – unlike the clouds predicted for some states in the "path of totality," stretching from Texas to Maine, with Cleveland and Rochester, NY, in between. The first to be able to see the eclipse will be those in Mazatlan, Mexico.

Despite the partiality of the eclipse in Northern California, some people are making special plans to take it in in San Francisco.

"We love coming to San Francisco, and this is another excuse to come to San Francisco other than a Warriors game," Patrick Barnes said. "We think it's worth seeing because 20 years from now I'll be 94."

There are a few opportunities to gather with others to witness the eclipse in the Bay Area.

San Francisco State University will be hosting a "safe sun" viewing party from 10 a.m. to noon.

The California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco is also holding a viewing party at 9:30 a.m.

The Chabot Space and Science Center viewing party in Oakland is at 10 a.m.

The eclipse is expected to last four minutes, and its peak will be just after 11 a.m.