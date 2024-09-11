What does it take to be a firefighter? Alameda County gives an inside look

Alameda County firefighters gave KTVU an inside look at the demands of the job during training exercises held on the 23rd anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks.

Fire Ops 101 is an experience meant for elected officials, policymakers, and stakeholders to understand the stress and physical demands of being a firefighter. The event was organized by the Alameda County Fire Department, in partnership with Local 55, at the county’s training tower in San Leandro.

The training sessions included working a live propane fire inside of a structure, putting out a wildland fire, an auto extrication, and the simulation of a heavy rescue after a major earthquake.

Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Nishimoto said the exercises give local leaders more insight into what is needed when the department asks for funding or for old equipment to be replaced and upgraded.

"When the time comes and we need to explain the needs of our department, hopefully they will remember what they went through today and have a better idea of what we’re asking for," Nishimoto said.

Sean Burrows, President of Alameda County Firefighters Local 55, said the heavy pieces of machinery and tools required for the job are the reason their firefighters train and stay ready in the event of an emergency.

He said the training exercises, held on the 23rd anniversary of the 9-11 attacks, holds special significance. The day started with a ceremony on top of the training tower, followed by a moment of silence to honor the lives lost in New York City, at the Pentagon, and in Western Pennsylvania, including more than 300 fellow firefighters.

"For us to be able to honor that on the 23rd anniversary really means a lot to all of the firefighters that are here because this really is about honoring the remembrance of those firefighters that paid the ultimate sacrifice," Burrow said. "But also, it’s about letting our elected officials not forget the job we do here locally."

Burrows added that firefighters have taken an oath to risk their lives to help others and that oath means so much to them.