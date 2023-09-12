Who should get the latest COVID vaccine and when, according to California Public Health

Californians will soon be able to receive the latest COVID-19 vaccines, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the updated vaccines this week, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the shots for Americans 6 months old and up on Tuesday.

In anticipating to the newest round of shots coming to California, the state Department of Public Health issued its recommendations for who should get the vaccine and when.

"Staying up to date on the COVID-19 vaccine is the best way to keep your immunity strong and protect yourself and others from severe illness, hospitalization, and death," CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón said in a press release. "As we enter the winter season, it is crucial that all individuals remain up to date with vaccinations when they’re eligible, including flu, COVID-19 and RSV."

Here's who the CDPH recommends should get vaccinated and when:

Everyone 5 and older: The CDPH recommends everyone 5 and older get the vaccine, regardless of whether they've been vaccinated before, as long as it's been two months since their last vaccine dose.

Children under 5 and infants: Infants, and children between 6 months and 4 years old who've been vaccinated are eligible for two doses of the updated vaccine, the timing and number od doses being dependent on their previous vaccination record.

Young children and infants who are unvaccinated: Unvaccinated infants and children between 6 months and 4 years are eligible for three doses of the updated Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, or two doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Not only is it time for Californians to be thinking about getting their updated COVID vaccines, but it's also flu shot season. The state is hoping to avoid repeat of the 2022 winter, which saw a spike in COVID, flu and RSV cases. All of those vaccines can be administered in the same visit. Those wanting to get the shots can make an appointment on MyTurn.ca.gov, or by contacting their doctor or pharmacy.