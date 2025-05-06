Supes lay out lengthy removal process of San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus

San Mateo County supervisors are resuming their process of trying to remove their controversial sheriff from office as they are scheduled to meet on Tuesday to lay out the process to oust her.

Supervisors have always acknowledged this process would move slowly. In fact, they said it could be at least three months before there is a final vote on what to do with Sheriff Christina Corpus.

Last month, county leaders prepared a rough draft of what it would take to remove the sheriff: the board would start the process with a 4/5 vote and issue Corpus with a written notice of intent to remove.

The supervisors will have to tell her the reasons they want her out, and have her appear at a pre-removal conference within a week when she can defend herself.

After that, the supervisors would vote, and a 4/5 majority would be needed to remove her from office.

Corpus would still then have the right and chance to appeal that vote.

The meeting on Tuesday will talk about any changes to the process, where they could finally approve it and set the rules in stone.

In all their prior discussions, none of the supervisors have argued to keep Corpus, but they have talked about how to best adhere to due process.

For months, Corpus has been accused of fostering an environment of nepotism, toxicity, abuse and inappropriate relationships.

She's long denied any allegations and insisted she has not been charged with any crimes.