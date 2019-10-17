Wildland fire in Lake Co. closes portion of Hwy 29, evacuation orders lifted

CalFire is reporting mandatory evacuations have been lifted in Lake County Thursday night, stemming from a 7 to 10 acre wildland fire in the area of Highway 29 and Spruce Grove Road.

The incident, called the Grove Fire, was first reported by officials shortly after 9 p.m. CalFire initially reported the incident as 15-20 acres.

While the evacuations for areas north of Spruce Grove Rd. and south of Noble Ranch Rd. were lifted, officials said Highway 29 remains closed in the area.