Will fog block July 4 San Francisco's fireworks?

San Francisco's annual fireworks display on the waterfront is often obscured by fog.

But that's not expected to be the case this year.

The hot temperatures are making for clear skies this holiday.

San Francisco is ready to put on a great show.

Illuminate, the group behind the Pride lasers and Bay Lights, debuted the Aurora lights at the Ferry Building on the eve of the Fourth of July.

The lasers will remain visible at night through July 7.