Winds dying down but still more Bay Area rain and possible thunderstorms

After a punishing and deadly storm, the Bay Area should see even more wet weather on Wednesday morning, even if the winds have died down a bit.

KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said that pockets of rain and thunderstorms are still in the mix throughout the day, and temperatures will be unseasonably cool in the 50s.

But, he added: "The wind event is over."

It was the wind, racing through at 77 mph at Pier 1 in San Francisco, that caused the most damage on Tuesday afternoon through the evening.

At least two people were killed when trees crashed down on their cars; one man driving a sewer truck in Portola Valley and another person in Rossmoor.

"Unfortunately, it was one of those freak accidents," said California Highway Patrol Officer Daniel Hill, said of the man killed in San Mateo County. "He and his partner were driving in two separate vans. They were leaving a job, going to another and unfortunately, he was in the wrong place at the wrong time."

San Francisco also saw downed tree and wires across the city. Two people were critically wounded after they were struck by a falling tree on Post and Polk streets.

Winds also knocked several barges into the historic Lefty O'Doul's Bridge built in 1933 in San Francisco near Oracle Park, causing damage.

Massive waves also battered San Francisco's Embarcadero, and the winds caused so much turmoil, all San Francisco ferries were shut down just as commuters were arriving to the gates.

"I appreciate they're being safe and probably wouldn't feel good if I were on the ferry anyway," said Anna Piller, who would have been an Alameda ferry passenger.

It was a similar scene at the the Oakland estuary, where a section of a dock broke loose and floated away with at least five boats connected to it.

In Berkeley, standing atop Grizzly Peak felt like it was a hurricane.

The winds also caused San Francisco International Airport to ground flights and evacuations in Santa Cruz County, where winds gusted up to 80 mph.

Power was knocked out to nearly 200,000 PG&E customers at its peak, including Stanford University, where Fred Fuchs' 99-year-old father lives.

"He can't walk," Fuchs said. "He can't go to a hotel. He's stuck at home freezing. How can Stanford University houses be without power?"

By Wednesday at 6 a.m., PG&E had restored about half of those customers, but still, nearly 88,000 customers were without power, mostly in the East Bay and Peninsula.

Meteorologists say that the weather should dry up for the weekend, and then residents should prepare for another round of storms on Tuesday.

Randy Hammond of Clayton is ready for the wet weather to be over.

"Rain is wonderful," she said. "But I'm done."