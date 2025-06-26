Expand / Collapse search

Winner claims $30M SuperLotto Plus jackpot prize sold in North Bay

By
Published  June 26, 2025 3:03pm PDT
Lottery
KTVU FOX 2
The Brief

    • The winning jackpot ticket was sold at a 76 gas station in Cotati on March 5.
    • The lucky winner just came forward.
    • She elected to take the cash option of more than $14 million.

COTATI, Calif. - The lucky winner who snagged a $30 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot ticket in the North Bay earlier this year has come forward to claim her prize, lottery officials said.

Jackpot ticket was purchased at a gas station

What we know:

According to the California Lottery, Andrea Willer purchased the winning ticket on March 5 at a 76 gas station in Cotati, just off Highway 101.

Willer matched all six winning numbers: 3, 13, 17, 23, 35 and the Mega number 24.

Lottery officials said she recently came forward and chose the lump-sum cash option, taking home more than $14 million after federal taxes.

The Source: The California Lottery

