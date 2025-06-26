Winner claims $30M SuperLotto Plus jackpot prize sold in North Bay
COTATI, Calif. - The lucky winner who snagged a $30 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot ticket in the North Bay earlier this year has come forward to claim her prize, lottery officials said.
Jackpot ticket was purchased at a gas station
What we know:
According to the California Lottery, Andrea Willer purchased the winning ticket on March 5 at a 76 gas station in Cotati, just off Highway 101.
Featured
Willer matched all six winning numbers: 3, 13, 17, 23, 35 and the Mega number 24.
Lottery officials said she recently came forward and chose the lump-sum cash option, taking home more than $14 million after federal taxes.
The Source: The California Lottery