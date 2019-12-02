Winter weather blamed for flight delays and cancellations

Thanksgiving travelers headed home face flight delays and cancellations at airports across the country due to winter storms.

33 flights were delayed and 14 flights were canceled by 6 a.m. Monday at San Francisco International Airport.

Airports have been busy this past week with people traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday.

It was a bumpy ride for many passengers after the National Weather Service issued a severe turbulance warning on Sunday afternoon.

Rain and wind impacted several flights coming in and out of Bay Area airports. Winds reached 25 miles pers hour with gusts up to 45 miles per hour at SFO.